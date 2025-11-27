WWE Survivor Series 2025 Sees Major Ticket Surge

The 2025 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event continues to grow into one of the company’s biggest shows of the year. According to new data from @WrestleTix, the event—set for Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego—has now exceeded 40,000 tickets distributed, with an impressive 6,461-ticket increase over the past four days.

WrestleTix reports that WWE’s current configuration for the event features 42,218 seats, with only 1,217 still available. In response to demand, additional upper-deck rows and bullpen-adjacent sections have recently been opened, bringing the venue map to a total of 48,496 seats.

On the secondary market, the cheapest standard resale ticket is now $107.20, down slightly from $119.79, with 1,635 resale listings currently available.

Survivor Series 2025 is shaping up to be one of WWE’s strongest non-WrestleMania ticket performers of the year, boosted by the dual WarGames matches and a loaded card featuring top stars from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.