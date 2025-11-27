Backstage News On WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Event Direction

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer offered new insight into WWE’s evolving plans for the WrestleMania main event, revealing how injuries and on-screen developments have shifted the company’s direction.

Meltzer noted that WWE’s original plan centered around a showdown between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, saying: “Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, but, and Seth Rollins did say that he’s hoping to get back for WrestleMania.”

With Rollins currently sidelined following shoulder surgery, WWE’s focus has shifted toward two other potential marquee matchups. Meltzer emphasized that WWE is already planting the seeds on television — particularly on this week’s Raw.

“I was given the impression that the WrestleMania main event that there will be on Saturday [at Survivor Series], there will be teases that will help you figure out who the WrestleMania main event will be… The tease on Monday was absolutely a tease for the main event. Which would lead you to believe it’s Roman Reigns challenging either Cody Rhodes or Punk…”

All three men — Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk — shared the ring in the show-opening segment on Raw. Reigns closed the confrontation by declaring that one of their championship belts would “look better” on his shoulder. He didn’t specify which one, fueling speculation that he could target either title.

Meltzer added that while both matches remain viable options, one appears more likely from a storyline and business standpoint: “…in which case, because Cody Rhodes has been done twice before, I would favor them going with Punk…”

He also cautioned that WWE may deliberately tease both matchups to maintain buzz heading into WrestleMania season. “…but I think that on Saturday we will probably have a better idea, although I’m going to guess that they’ll shoot teases with both of them, just to keep that question going.”

All three men will compete inside WarGames this Saturday at Survivor Series. The babyface team—Rhodes, Punk, Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso—will battle the heel squad of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar.