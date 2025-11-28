WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (11/28/2025): Denver, CO.

WWE SmackDown returns tonight with a new show, a taped episode from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, which serves as the “go-home show” for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

Advertised for the November 28, 2025 episode:

* Chelsea Green’s US Women’s Title celebration

* Last Time Is Now Tournament: LA Knight vs. TBA

* Last Time Is Now Tournament: ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Rusev

* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga & JC Mateo vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rey Fenix

