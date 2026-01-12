Former WWE NIL Talent AJ Ferrari Arrested In Nebraska On An Outstanding Warrant

Former WWE NIL talent AJ Ferrari has found himself in legal trouble again, as reported by The Daily Nebraskan.

He was arrested in Nebraska due to an outstanding warrant. The report indicates that Ferrari, a senior wrestler at the University of Nebraska, was booked on a charge of fleeing from justice after being pulled over for allegedly speeding on Friday.

Additionally, it was noted that Ferrari was detained under a warrant issued last October, stemming from an incident in which he allegedly evaded arrest in Dallas, Texas. A state patrol spokesperson confirmed that Ferrari was clocked at 90 mph.

Previously, Ferrari was signed to WWE under an NIL deal and has had legal issues.

In 2022, he faced a charge of sexual battery, which led to his removal from Oklahoma State’s wrestling team; however, those charges were dropped in 2023. The district attorney cited “vicious attacks on multiple forms of social media, continuing trauma, blame, harassment, ostracism, and indirect threats to her career” as reasons for the victim’s decision to drop the case.

In response to the arrest, the University of Nebraska Athletic Department released a statement saying, “The Nebraska Athletic Department is aware of the arrest of AJ Ferrari on Friday night related to an outstanding warrant in Texas.

We are awaiting more information from legal authorities involved and have no additional comment at this time.”