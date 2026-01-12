Backstage News On Reports Of WWE Being Sold To Saudi Arabia

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman made some bold statements on the Coach and Bro Show with Vince Russo, claiming that WWE is in discussions about being sold to Saudi Arabia.

He suggested that the upcoming 2026 Royal Rumble and next year’s WrestleMania 43 in the country are “a test” of what may lie ahead.

Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s inquiry regarding the potential sale of WWE to the Saudi Public Investment Fund in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

According to Sapp, these rumors are unfounded, and a sale is unlikely to occur anytime soon. He emphasized that WWE generates significant revenue for TKO, and a sale would only make sense if an offer were “too good to be true.”

Endeavor acquired WWE in April 2023, and the company has since merged with UFC to form TKO.

This partnership has proven highly profitable for Endeavor, and TKO is pleased with WWE’s financial contributions toward reducing its debt.

WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia dates back to 2018, when the company signed a 10-year deal to host premium live events and major shows in the country.