WWE Raw Preview (1/12/2026): Dusseldorf, Germany

WWE Raw is live with a special daytime show today.

The weekly two-hour red brand program returns at 2pm EST. / 11am PST. from Dusseldorf, Germany, as the ongoing Road To Royal Rumble European tour continues.

Advertised for the Monday, January 12, 2026 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix are the following matches and appearances:

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky to open the show

* CM Punk to speak live

* Raquel Rodriguez to address Stephanie Vaquer attack

* Gunther vs. AJ Styles

* Austin Theory & Bronson Reed vs. Penta & Dragon Lee

Join us here for live WWE Raw results.