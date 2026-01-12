Backstage Update On When LA Knight Could Return To WWE TV

According to Fightful Select, top WWE star LA Knight, who has been absent from WWE programming for several weeks, may soon be returning to television.

The report also indicates that Knight is scheduled to travel to Germany, where WWE RAW is taking place later today.

Although there is no confirmation of his appearance on the show, it’s noted that WWE rarely brings someone over during a European tour without a specific reason.

Additionally, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that Knight is included in an internal list for WWE’s Royal Rumble week in Saudi Arabia. This premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, in Riyadh.

Knight last appeared for WWE on the December 8 edition of RAW.

Following a loss to Logan Paul in the main event, he endured a beatdown at the hands of The Vision, culminating in Bronson Reed executing a powerful Tsunami on him on the roof of a car.