Report: WWE Already Has Majority Of WrestleMania 42 Card Planned

WWE is officially set to kick off the road to WrestleMania 42 at the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) in a few weeks. Reports indicate that the company has already outlined most of the WrestleMania 42 card.

According to BodySlam.net, WWE has “clear plans” for WrestleMania 42 in April, provided there are no unexpected complications, such as injuries or unforeseen events. The report also states that most of the top matches for the PLE are already established, although specific match details have not yet been released.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 18th and 19th. In the meantime, the 2026 Royal Rumble has one official match confirmed beyond the traditional men’s and women’s Rumble matches.

Drew McIntyre, who won the Undisputed WWE Championship on last week’s SmackDown, will defend his title. His opponent will be determined in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24th.