The Road to Royal Rumble European tour continues for WWE on Monday afternoon from the “Land of the People.”

WWE Raw airs live at a special start-time of 2pm EST. / 11am PST. on Netflix from the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, as the road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, Queebec, Canada on January 24, and WWE Royal Rumble 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 31 continues.

On tap for today’s show is Gunther vs. AJ Styles, Bronson Reed & Austin Theory vs. Penta & Dragon Lee, as well as appearances by CM Punk, Raquel Rodriguez, and new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, January 12, 2026, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 2:00pm-4:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JANUARY 12, 2026

As always, ‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets things started. We then take an extensive look back at highlights from last week’s “Stranger Things Night” special edition of the show, ending with CM Punk successfully defending his title against Bron Breakker.

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky Kick Things Off With A Challenge

We shoot live inside the PSD Bank Dome where over 11,000+ fans are packed inside the building in Dusseldorf, Germany, as the new Eminem theme plays and Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. We see arrival shots of various Superstars backstage as the crowd reacts.

That wraps up, and we return live inside the arena where the theme for Rhea Ripley hits to bring out she and Iyo Sky. the brand new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions. Ripley welcomes Dusseldorf to Monday Night Rhiyo before talking up their win last week over the Kabuki Warriors.

The new champs raise their titles as the crowd chants “you deserve it.” Iyo says that Asuka and Kairi have no respect, but she and Rhea beat respect into them…because no one is ready for Rhiyo. Ripley says the party is just starting, because they’re issuing a challenge to anyone who wants to step up.

Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez make their way out to interrupt. Liv says hi to the pair before congratulating them. She turns her attitude around by saying she never actually lost those titles, telling Rhiyo to hand the titles over before she’s interrupted by the arrival of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.

Bayley reacts to the fans singing their usual “…I wanna know…” routine and laughs and tells everyone in the ring to wait while the crowd sings for her. And sing for her they continue to do — very, very loudly. Bayley touts she and Valkyria’s new ring gear as they reach the ringside area.

She then addresses the fact that Roxanne was the one who lost the titles for Liv, and she beat Roxanne a couple weeks ago. If anyone deserves a shot at the gold, it’s them. Rhea says they’re willing to take on anyone, and Iyo starts yelling at all four potential challengers in Japanese.

Sky gets cut off as the Kabuki Warriors pull the champs out of the ring before sliding in to go to war with the others. Rhiyo come back into the ring to join the fray and it’s absolute chaos until the champs clear out the ring to wrap up the explosive opening segment.

Jackie Redmond Interviews AJ Styles

Backstage, we see Jackie Redmond standing by with “The Phenomenal” one himself, AJ Styles. She asks for Styles’ thoughts on his match against Gunther later on in the show. He says the pro wrestling business is about respect. He says Gunther is filled with disrespect. He vows to teach Gunther respect and predicts he’ll make him tap out.

Je’Von Evans vs. Bravo Americano

Inside the arena we return, as the newcomer to the scene on the red brand makes his way out. Je’Von Evans heads to the ring for opening action, as an annoyed Wade Barrett questions on commentary why Evans always appears to be in such a good mood.

His music wraps up and the entrance tune for his opponent hits. Out comes the Los Americanos trio to ring with Bravo Americano, who will go one-on-one with Evans in the first match of the show this week.