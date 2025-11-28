Backstage Reactions To AJ Lee’s Interview With Stephanie McMahon

Top WWE star and pro wrestling legend AJ Lee, who made her return to the company after more than a decade-long absence, recently appeared on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, “What’s Your Story.”

The first topic of discussion was Lee’s Twitter (X) exchange with McMahon from 2015.

According to Fightful Select, several WWE stars were surprised by Lee’s appearance on the podcast, as many expected the Twitter (X) exchange to remain in the past and not be revisited.

McMahon mentioned during the podcast that, while she wasn’t pleased that the tweet was directed at her, she was glad that Lee posted it, as it was something beyond her direct control.

In response, Lee explained that she believes playing it safe in life may lead to a secure existence, but she isn’t sure if it results in an exceptional life. Therefore, she felt it was worthwhile to speak her mind, regardless of any backlash.

She also expressed that she thought McMahon was cool after the exchange because it was strictly business.

Lee is set to compete in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series this weekend, where she will team up with Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY to face off against Becky Lynch, The Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend.