Aleister Black Reveals WWE Once Planned To Pair Him With Zelina Vega

WWE star Aleister Black spoke with WrestleRant about various topics, including a plan to collaborate with his wife, Zelina Vega, during his first run with the company.

Black said, “Well, so the thing is like, I’m a very ‘take it as it as it goes’ kind of person. Back in 2020, about a couple months before I left and we started run running the installments of the ‘Dark Father’ character. I’m sure you remember the vignettes. There was an actual plan to align my wife with me initially. And we actually shot some test vignettes at that point. So it was something that was supposed to happen. Obviously, I went elsewhere and did what I did there. Came back, and it was a topic of conversation that was immediately had between writers and Triple H. And initially it was, ‘We’ll see.’ Then it was, ‘I don’t think that’s a good idea.’ And then it became, ‘You know what, no. I think we should do it.’ And it was at the right time, I guess.”

On how things developed from there:

“I think they envisioned something for about three months before it happened. They started kind of having the conversation again. And some installments were discussed, and kind of some some back-and-forth in regards to what it would look like. Then obviously the old vignettes were pulled up and what the perspective and the ideas were there. So we kind of blended that and I mean, the rest is obviously what you saw. And I am extremely happy that we’re getting to do that. Especially because also, obviously, I know what’s to come and out of things that we’re going to do in terms of just me with my wife in regards to wrestling. And then appearances and stuff, and also in ring stuff, it’s been very fun. We’ve been working on a lot of things, because obviously we have our own school. So we’ve been taking the time in the school to work on some pretty unique offense, I should say.”

