Nikki Bella Reveals How Her Iconic “Booty Shake” Entrance Was Created

Nikki Garcia, known to WWE fans as Nikki Bella, has opened up about the origins of her famous “booty shake” entrance.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Garcia explained that the move was born out of necessity during a time when women often struggled for screen time and visibility on WWE programming.

Garcia said the idea emerged after conversations with longtime trainer Dr. Tom Prichard about how she and Brie could stand out the moment they walked onto the stage. “That’s honestly how I came up with the booty shake because then, it was only network TV, they were so shitty to women,” Garcia said.

She noted that simply being twins got them attention, but they needed something more to stop fans from changing the channel.

“And I just knew, Brie and I both, we had a talk with Dr. Tom about this, and it was like I knew I needed to get attention the minute I walked out. Twins got attention, but how else? What else can happen? And then the backflip, it was just things to get attention and engage the crowd and make someone maybe stop the channel and I guess back then we went to booty shake because things were so about women and now I can’t ever let go of it.”

Garcia has recently returned to WWE television as a heel, attacking Stephanie Vaquer ahead of their upcoming showdown. She is set to challenge Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship this Saturday, November 29, at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames inside Petco Park in San Diego.