Bruce Prichard Reveals WWE Repeatedly Tried To Turn Hulk Hogan Heel

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard opened up about WWE’s internal discussions surrounding a potential heel turn for Hulk Hogan—years before WCW ultimately pulled the trigger and created the legendary “Hollywood Hulk Hogan” persona.

According to Prichard, both he and Pat Patterson pitched multiple ideas over the years to turn Hogan heel. However, Vince McMahon consistently shut the concept down almost immediately.

“Vince did not want to turn Hulk heel,” Prichard said. “Held Hulk in the highest of esteem, and felt that the audience would turn on us as a company if we had Hulk Hogan be a bad guy, because your sponsors, your partners, everybody’s everything was Hulk Hogan.”

Prichard added that the era’s long production timelines made sudden character pivots nearly impossible. Merchandise like action figures were planned nine months in advance, making a dramatic turn risky.

“Vince wanted to keep that purity of that character of Hulk Hogan.”

Prichard confirmed that Hogan himself was eager to make the change.

One idea that got early traction was pitched ahead of WrestleMania IX: a “Battle of the Legends” match with Dusty Rhodes designed to elevate Dustin Rhodes. The pitch included a classic Dusty-style promo concept: “It was a story of Dusty we ain’t never touched babies. I just want to touch you one time so you can feel the dream… But when we leave there, Hulkamania won’t be running wild no more, because everybody going to be living the American dream.”

However, Hogan and Rhodes each believed the other man should be the heel. McMahon also felt the scenario would strip Hogan of his hero role, leaving him without a clear crowd dynamic.

Another pitch came after Hogan dropped the WWE Title to The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI. Hogan proposed to lose the title, and turn heel on Warrior all on the same night.

McMahon vetoed the turn, citing Hogan’s upcoming film Suburban Commando.

Prichard admitted that Hogan leaving WWE was a major hit to the company. But he also acknowledged that the WCW heel turn validated every pitch he and Patterson ever made. “None of that happens without Hulk Hogan turning heel, and completely blowing up the red and yellow character that he had worn.”

He said WCW’s initial heel attempts didn’t work because the presentation was “the same old, same old.” Everything changed once Hogan embraced the darker “Hollywood” persona and helped launch the NWO. “They took the character that had been built and turned it upside down… I thought it was brilliant,” Prichard said. “You hated him and you loved him all at the same time.”

Prichard also revealed how Hogan reacted to the nuclear heat of the Brother Love character upon returning from filming No Holds Barred. Hogan told him, “Brother… you have the kind of heat that I just want to take a shotgun to. Prichard replied, “That’s good.” Hogan answered, “That’s dangerous.” Andre the Giant reportedly felt the same way.

Prichard recalled selling out the Nassau Coliseum for a Brother Love Show segment featuring Hogan—despite Hogan being absent from the market for months.

Hogan also specifically requested Brother Love segments when he needed to lighten his schedule, with the two working almost entirely unscripted. “You just went out. He followed me, and I followed him, and we went to the Promised Land, if you will.”