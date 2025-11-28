CJ Perry Says She “Cried” After Learning WWE Signed Her As An Official Legend

CJ Perry, formerly known to WWE fans as Lana, has confirmed her official status as a WWE Legend — and she’s embracing the title with full confidence.

Appearing on TMZ Inside The Ring, Perry spoke about the emotional moment she learned WWE had offered her a Legends contract.

When asked directly about her contract status, Perry didn’t hesitate to lean into the new label. “I am a legend. I’m a bona fide legend. Where’s the camera? Your camera’s here. I’m a bona fide legend.”

Perry admitted that the news caught her completely off guard. “I know I’m shocked too. I was shocked when they called me,” she said.

She revealed that the call came through her agent at Paradigm, and the moment instantly brought her to tears. “And I cried. I just couldn’t believe it.”

Now fully embracing the role, Perry says she’s leaning into the fun and is ready for whatever comes next. “Now I’m having fun with it, so you’re gonna have to get used to it. On my way to WWE Hall of Fame.”

Perry last appeared on WWE programming in a managerial role and later transitioned into various outside media projects. With her official WWE Legends contract now in place, fans may be seeing much more of her across WWE-branded content in the future.