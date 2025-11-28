Dominik Mysterio Recalls Seeing Rey Cry For The First Time After Eddie Guerrero’s Death

WWE has released a new video on its official YouTube channel featuring Dominik Mysterio reflecting on the life and legacy of the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

In the heartfelt interview, Dominik discussed Eddie’s impact on his family, his career, and the character he portrays today.

On working with Eddie during the 2005 custody storyline, Dominik revealed just how protective and supportive Guerrero was behind the scenes. “He did so much for our family because it was his idea to do the whole custody battle. He was just always making sure that I was okay, getting taken care of. Always very kind, helpful, just a bright light.”

Dominik also opened up about the personal impact of Eddie’s death, noting that it was an emotional turning point within his family. “When Eddie passed, that was the first time I saw my dad [Rey Mysterio] cry. I know Eddie had a rough past. I know he struggled with a lot of stuff in the past, addictions and stuff like that that he’s dealt with. I know that when he was doing the angles with me, he was the best version of himself.”

When discussing his current on-screen persona, Dominik emphasized that Eddie Guerrero’s influence is deeply woven into his presentation, mannerisms, and storytelling. “This is all Eddie. I watched him just so much that it organically became a thing. Even with the Rhea stuff, Eddie and Chyna. Now, the lie, cheat, and steal stuff that we’re currently doing. Without Eddie even knowing, he planted that seed. He’s just always been there. The whole time.”

Dominik has frequently acknowledged Guerrero’s connection to his character, but this latest video marks one of his most direct and emotional tributes to the legendary former WWE Champion.