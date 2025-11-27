Spoilers: AEW Collision Thanksgiving Results For November 27, 2025

Thanks to Ian Carey and F4WOnline.com for the following:

Spoilers are available for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, which was taped last night after Dynamite from the Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

Two Continental Classic matches took place on the show, completing the first round for each group. Thanks to DJ KO for sending in the results.

AEW Collision Thanksgiving Special Spoilers:

Continental Classic Blue League: PAC defeated Mike Bailey

Tay Melo defeated Thekla

Continental Classic Gold League: Roderick Strong defeated Konosuke Takeshita

Eddie Kingston defeated Katsuyori Shibata

The next C2 match is scheduled for Wednesday’s Dynamite and has two members of The Death Riders, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley, facing one another.