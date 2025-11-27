WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests AEW PPVs Should Be Shortened To Four Hours

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics. One of the main points he addressed was the duration of AEW pay-per-views, such as Full Gear.

He expressed the opinion that the company should reduce the length of its big events from five hours to four.

Ray said, “When it comes to the length of the show, I understand some fans being upset with that. In ECW, back in the day, we would have very long shows at the ECW Arena, but that was for the 1,000 people who showed up to see the show. It wasn’t for the people watching on pay-per-view at home. There was no pay-per-view back then for ECW, so it was for the people in attendance. Listen, five hours is a long time to keep an energy level up, no matter what you are doing, and we always compare things to rock ‘n’ roll. I think that for AEW, the sweet spot for them might be four hours. Knock it down one hour, we know you’re never getting this done in three, maybe four hours.”

