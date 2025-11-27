AEW Reportedly Signs Lacey Lane

According to Fightful Select, AEW has signed former WWE star Lacey Lane, also known as Kayden Carter, to a contract.

The report indicates that Lane signed with the company after her TBS Championship match against Mercedes Moné during the Title Tuesday special on October 7th. However, it is unclear whether the signing occurred immediately after the show or at a later date.

Lane was released from WWE in May, along with Kacy Catanzaro and several other talents. Since then, she has been active on the indie circuit, with her last match taking place at BRCW on November 2nd.

There is currently no information on when Lane will make her AEW debut, but updates will be provided as they become available.