Daniel Garcia Explains Why He Re-Signed With AEW

AEW star Daniel Garcia took part in the CMLL Arena Mexico media call to discuss various topics, including the primary reason he chose to re-sign with the company.

Garcia said, “I never just wanted to be somebody that wrestles for one promotion for his entire life. And I feel like it’s very, very important to me… I love being in AEW. I think it’s the best wrestling company in the world. But I really do love the opportunity at AEW to be able to wrestle for CMLL, to be able to wrestle for New Japan, to be able to wrestle for independents, because I just wanna keep learning. I love learning and I love gaining new experience, and that was a big reason why I re-signed with AEW last year, and I remember I had a conversation, and I said, ‘Hey, I love AEW. I do think it’s the best promotion in the world. But a big reason why I re-signed with AEW is so I could wrestle for CMLL, so I could wrestle for New Japan.’ So the fact that I’m able to go actually check that off the bucket list now and wrestle for CMLL, it’s amazing.”

On what its like to wrestle in CMLL:

“So I really can’t speak for myself what it’s like for everybody to wanna go wrestle for CMLL. But I know for me, I was supposed to have this weekend off. I was supposed to be at home, in Buffalo, enjoying Thanksgiving with my family. But once I got the opportunity, once they said, ‘Hey, do you wanna come into CMLL to wrestle with Wheeler Yuta and do Arena México, and Arena Coliseo?’ I said, ‘Hundred percent. Screw the family. I’m not missing out on an opportunity to do something that I’ve always wanted to do’ and I hope that it goes well so I can keep getting these opportunities and keep coming back and keep learning and keep gaining new experience, and keep performing in front of the great fans of CMLL.”

You can check out Garcia’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)