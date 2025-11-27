Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (12/3/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana.

Dynamite will air at its usual start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a Continental Classic Blue League Match, Jon Moxley of the Death Riders will face his fellow member, Claudio Castagnoli. Additionally, the team of “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, known as Timeless Love Bombs, will compete against “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir from the Death Riders in a Hardcore Holiday Death Match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.