Updated Standings For The AEW Continental Classic

Wednesday night’s post-AEW Full Gear and Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite featured four matches in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament, kicking off the 2025 edition of the competition.

In the first match, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher achieved a significant victory by defeating fellow Don Callis Family member and AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada in the Gold League.

The second match showcased The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley, who emerged victorious against Máscara Dorada in the Blue League. The third match saw JetSpeed member “The Jet” Kevin Knight pull off an upset win over Darby Allin, also in the Gold League.

In the main event of the show, Claudio Castagnoli from The Death Riders defeated “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy from The Conglomeration in a Blue League contest.

Below are the updated standings of the tournament:

Blue League:

1. Jon Moxley (1-0, 3 points)

2. Claudio Castagnoli (1-0, 3 points)

3. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita (0-0, 0 points)

4. Roderick Strong (0-0, 0 points)

5. Máscara Dorada (0-1, 0 points)

6. “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy (0-1, 0 points)

Gold League:

1. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (1-0, 3 points)

2. “The Jet” Kevin Knight (1-0, 3 points)

3. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (0-0, 0 points)

4. The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC (0-0, 0 points)

5. Darby Allin (0-1, 0 points)

6. “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (0-1, 0 points)