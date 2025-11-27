Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (11/27/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show will air tomorrow night at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In this episode, JetSpeed’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey will face The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC in a Continental Classic Gold League match. Paragon’s Roderick Strong will take on Don Callis Family’s IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, in a Continental Classic Blue League match.

Additionally, Eddie Kingston will battle The Opps’ AEW World Trios Champion, “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata, in a singles match.

Also, Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider,” Thekla, will compete against TayJay’s Tay Melo in a singles match. We will hear from the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood), as well as The Demand’s new AEW National Champion, Ricochet.

