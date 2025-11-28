Chelsea Green Opens Up About Facing Nikki Bella In Her First Singles Match Back

WWE Women’s United States and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez on the show “Unlikely.” They discussed various topics, including her upcoming singles match against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, which is set to take place on the July 14th episode of RAW. Chelsea shared her thoughts and feelings about the match.

Green said, “It was so surreal, and it was surreal for so many reasons. I think that’s a really, really proud moment of mine because someone, and I think Nikki, trusted me with her first singles match back. And no matter what, that was always going to be an extremely tough decision to be put in, for her, for her opponent, and for the producers. She is the epitomy of women’s wrestling. You don’t get any higher than Nikki Bella. You just don’t. So many eyes wanted her to succeed, so many eyes wanted her to fail, and so, I just wanted to do her legacy justice. I didn’t want her to come back and feel ashamed or embarrassed. I wanted to feel empowered in that moment, and I did the absolute best I could to make her feel that way. And I think I was the perfect opponent to put her over and to have her confidence boosted. And now look at her. Now she’s, like, Nikki Bella, like she never left.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

