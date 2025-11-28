Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Survivor Series War Games Preview, Road To WrestleMania

What better way to kick off your holiday weekend than with the latest episode full of wrestling talk and Survivor Series hype?

This week, Justin C and Cam preview WWE Survivor Series: War Games, diving into all the major questions heading into one of WWE’s most anticipated events of the year:

Which War Games match has the most buzz — and which one are they most excited for?

Could these matches help shape the early build to WrestleMania?

And will John Cena walk out as the Intercontinental Champion?

Packed with predictions, insights, and plenty of holiday wrestling spirit, this episode sets the stage for a wild Survivor Series weekend.

