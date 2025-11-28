Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Preferred Being A Heel In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke with Dos and D about various topics, including his favorite heel moments from his career.

Angle said, “You know what, what I loved about being a heel is that I could make an ass out of myself, and be funny. Fans — even though they hated my guts, they loved the entertainment I gave to them, and they they would laugh at me. When the fans would chant, you suck and I reacted to them, ‘Stop saying that!’ They’d say it louder. I just remember like doing promos like, ‘Rey Mysterio, you’re a boy in a man’s world and I’m a man who loves to play with boys. No, no, that’s not what I mean!’ It was just having those kind of entertaining promos. And even the milk truck, when I brought the milk truck out and sprayed down Stone Cold Steve Austin. Those memories were just uh they’re endless. And those are the things that defined my career. You know, you wouldn’t you wouldn’t think that driving a milk truck into an arena would define someone’s career, but I mean it did. And you know, people never forget that. They also, I’ll do Cameo voice message, video messages. And they’ll be like, ‘Hey can you do the Rey Mysterio promo?’”

On why he enjoys being a heel more than a babyface:

“But I really enjoy being a heel, because I could make an ass out of myself. That gives you the ability to — you know, when you’re a baby face, you’re supposed to be cool. When you’re a heel, you could be like a complete idiot. It’s just uh it’s big, big difference.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)