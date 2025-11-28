Nikki Bella Explains Why She Turned Heel On Stephanie Vaquer

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella spoke with ESPN about various topics, including her reason for turning heel on Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Bella said, “I did come back and I am from a different era, and I have something to prove, and sometimes we have to prove that in different ways. Nice can get you so far, but sometimes you got to be bad to get what you really want. And so I feel like the only way I could get what I want is to go in that direction.”

On her upcoming match against Vaquer:

“A lot of intensity. I think what makes this match extremely special is you truly are seeing two women from two different eras with two different mentalities and there’s going to be a lot of emotion. So, I think no matter what the outcome is going to be this Saturday, it’s going to definitely leave you feeling very interested in what’s to come next.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.