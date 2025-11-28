Backstage Update On Bianca Belair’s Injury Status And WWE Return

As reported by PWMania.com, top WWE star Bianca Belair has been sidelined from in-ring action since WrestleMania 41 this past April, where she competed in a Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

The match was an unforgettable event, with all three performers giving it their all.

Unfortunately, Belair sustained a broken knuckle joint during the match. Initially, it was believed she would return to the ring within 3 to 4 months, but the injury proved more severe than anticipated.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question regarding whether WWE’s medical team might choose not to clear Belair for in-ring action.

Sapp stated that he has not heard anyone raise this concern. He also mentioned that he has received no reports suggesting any worries about Belair’s wrestling future from an injury perspective.

Currently, there is no information on when Belair might make her return to the ring. However, during her time away, she has still made appearances on WWE TV.

Notably, she officiated the No Holds Barred Match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at Evolution this past July.