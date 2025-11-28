Booker T Labels AEW A Retirement Spot For Wrestlers

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T sparked conversation this week after claiming that AEW has effectively become a “retirement spot” for wrestlers, suggesting that top names can earn substantial money without maintaining a demanding work schedule. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore, Booker T said he believes Chris Jericho could opt to stay in Tony Khan’s promotion because, in his view, AEW offers financial security with minimal in-ring requirements.

Booker T reflected on his own career and admitted that if AEW had existed during his prime, he would have taken full advantage of its structure. “I wish they had AEW around when I was doing this thing. I would have just camped out. Made me a little tent. I would have been going nowhere, man. I’m serious. They pay you not to work in AEW.” He doubled down on the sentiment by labeling AEW “a safe haven,” adding, “It’s definitely a retirement spot, if you’re definitely looking to wrap this up in the right way. I get it, man. I get it. Seriously.”

His comments play into a long-running debate among fans—that AEW offers established veterans guaranteed contracts and a lighter workload, making it an appealing destination for wrestlers nearing the end of their careers. Several former WWE names, including Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and Paul Wight, have signed with the company in recent years, reinforcing the perception Booker T described.

To further illustrate his point, Booker T referenced Ric Flair’s current status with AEW. “Ric Flair is still under contract [with AEW] from what I’ve been hearing. What has he done? What has Ric Flair done for AEW?” Flair had been scheduled to appear on a recent Dynamite episode at Blood & Guts alongside Ricky Steamboat, but the plan was scrapped after Flair suffered a rotator cuff injury.

Booker T’s remarks have fueled an already lively discussion about AEW’s approach to talent management, guaranteed contracts, and the company’s appeal to stars whose most active days may be behind them.