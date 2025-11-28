Ric Flair Praises Randy Orton, Criticizes WWE For Not Using Him Properly

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had strong words of praise for Randy Orton during his recent appearance on the Double Coverage podcast, calling the 14-time world champion the “best male worker in the company right now.” While Flair made it clear he believes Orton is operating at an elite level, he also voiced frustration with how WWE’s creative team is currently utilizing the third-generation star, suggesting the company is leaving significant potential on the table.

Flair, who was closely aligned with Orton during the Evolution era, highlighted Orton’s longevity, precision, and unmatched in-ring consistency. At the same time, he emphasized that WWE’s booking isn’t capitalizing on Orton’s full abilities.

“Randy Orton, I mean, he’s third generation. Randy is the best male worker in the company right now. They don’t utilize him the way I would if I was booker, but I’m not. So, he can still work his ass off. But, he’s making a lot of money. He’s doing good. He’s happy. And that’s all that matters.”

Flair also praised Orton’s discipline and conditioning, noting that the 44-year-old star maintains his physique without performance enhancers—something Flair respects deeply given the physical demands of the industry.

Orton has been away following Survivor Series season but is expected to return soon. He is officially advertised for the December 5 edition of SmackDown, where fans anticipate his next major storyline direction.