Saraya Targets Rhea Ripley For Potential WWE Comeback Match

Saraya, formerly known to WWE fans as Paige, has her sights set on Rhea Ripley for a potential return match — and she believes the two are perfectly suited for an “edgy” stipulation bout. After parting ways with AEW earlier this year, Saraya has openly discussed the possibility of once again stepping inside a WWE ring, noting that her original run ended before she could participate in the type of extreme, high-profile matches that define today’s women’s division.

Speaking to PokerScout, Saraya reflected on the early stages of what she referred to as the “Divas Revolution,” explaining that although major changes were beginning to take place in the mid-2010s, her own career was cut short before she had the chance to compete in matches like the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber. Saraya signed with WWE in 2009, but a devastating neck injury in 2016 led to surgery later that year. After returning briefly in late 2017, a second injury forced her retirement following WrestleMania 2018.

“It has to be Rhea Ripley,” Saraya said. “When I was in WWE, we had just started getting the ball rolling with the Divas Revolution. So the matches like the Elimination Chamber and the Royal Rumble and stuff like that was only just starting to happen. So I didn’t get the opportunity to do those, at least in WWE anyway.”

Saraya then proposed the type of match she believes would best showcase both her gothic aesthetic and Ripley’s powerful, intense style. “So I feel like it would be fitting for me and Rhea to do an Extreme Rules match or something like that. Something edgy for us!”

Saraya was eventually cleared to wrestle again in 2022 and signed with AEW, where she later captured the Women’s World Championship. After exiting the company earlier this year, she has not yet announced her next move — but her comments make it clear that if she does return to WWE, Rhea Ripley is at the very top of her wish list.