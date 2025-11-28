Tony Khan Criticizes Wrestling Sites After AEW Collision Spoilers

AEW taped matches for the special Thanksgiving night edition of Collision after the November 26, 2025 episode of Dynamite went off the air. In the hours before the broadcast, several major wrestling websites published supposed spoiler results—only for all of them to be proven wrong once the show aired.

AEW President Tony Khan publicly called out the sites on Twitter/X, criticizing them for spreading inaccurate information and reminding fans not to take every online rumor at face value.

“It’s apparent that those AEW Collision spoilers about tonight’s show were fake news! It’s just my opinion, I think it’s an example of why I don’t believe every rumor I see online. How can top sites get multiple match results wrong posting spoilers as ‘news’ on a network tv show?

By the way, I thought that the Thanksgiving AEW Collision show tonight was one of the best episodes this year.”

Khan’s post quickly gained traction among fans, many of whom were amused at how far off the “spoilers” were. The Thanksgiving Collision special received praise across social media, with viewers echoing Khan’s sentiment that it stood out as one of AEW’s strongest episodes of 2025.