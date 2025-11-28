David Arquette Was In Attendance At This Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling held their post-AEW Full Gear and Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite this past Wednesday at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee. Hollywood star David Arquette, known for his roles in movies like “Ready to Rumble” and “Scream”, was in attendance at the show.

A post on Twitter (X) noted that Arquette was featured on the big screen during a post-show segment, where pro wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett smashed someone with a guitar.

Arquette also took some backstage photos with Renee Paquette and RJ City, who later shared the pictures on their Instagram accounts.

Arquette is a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and has participated in several indie matches in 2018, 2019, and 2020.