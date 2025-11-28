Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (12/3/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana.

Dynamite will air at its usual start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a Continental Classic Gold League Match, Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will face The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC. Additionally, Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher will take on JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight in another Continental Classic Gold League Match.

Previously announced for the show, Jon Moxley of the Death Riders will compete against his fellow member, Claudio Castagnoli, in a Continental Classic Blue League Match. Additionally, the team of “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, known as the Timeless Love Bombs, will face “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir from the Death Riders in a Hardcore Holiday Death Match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.