Thunder Rosa Announces Separation From Husband After 14 Years

AEW star Thunder Rosa announced on Instagram that she and her long-time husband, Brian Cervantes, have separated.

Rosa wrote, “After 14 years together, Brian Cervantes and I have decided to go our separate ways in a friendly and respectful manner. Relationships sometimes change shape, but the care and respect remain.

I had the privilege of raising and adopting his son as my own, a gift I will always carry in my heart.

I’m grateful for the support I received at the beginning of my career, and I kindly ask for respect and understanding during this time of transition.

Thank you for always standing by me.

Melissa Cervantes — Thunder Rosa”

Rosa and her husband, Brian, got married in 2006 and co-founded Mission Pro Wrestling. Although Rosa has been away from in-ring action since AEW All In, she mentioned last month that she expects to return to the ring “fairly soon.”