Brody King Discusses Defying Expectations And His AEW Future

AEW star Brody King spoke with The Orlando Sentinel about various topics, including how he defies people’s expectations of him.

King said, “Everyone thinks of me as the brooding brawler, scary guy. It takes people off guard when they’re like, ‘Oh, he’s funny,’ or ‘Oh, he’s kind of nice, too.’ For the character, it’s almost scarier when the scary guy is kind of nice. You think, ‘I don’t know if I trust this.’”

On his approach to tag team work:

“Whenever I’m in a tag team, I try to educate myself on everything (my partner) does. I have a very good memory, so I’m good at remembering and digesting what we need to do in a match. And we love to try to put the other in the spotlight, trying to bring out the best in each other. That’s the fun part of it for me.”

On Bandido’s World Title Match against MJF and his own goals:

“I would love to see Bandido become AEW World Champion, but I would also love to be World Champion or TNT Champion. Singles gold is the goal, but it’s not the ultimate goal for me.”

On balancing his music and wrestling careers:

“What we’ve always wanted in God’s Hate was just to be a hardcore band. We’re hitting that at the highest level possible while staying true to our roots. The wrestling career is definitely my bread and butter, so I’ve got to stick with that.”

On his outspoken views:

“I look at things in a very human way of what I feel is right and wrong. I like trying to stand up for people who don’t have the voice to speak up for themselves.”

On his time in MLW:

“MLW is where I got to meet a lot of my peers on the way up. I wrestled MVP on my first show, and he became kind of a mentor for me after I found out we both went to punk and hardcore shows. He guided a young Brody King who wanted to do all kinds of crazy stuff in the ring that may not have been great for my body’s longevity. He helped guide my way, learn how to protect myself and protect my size.”