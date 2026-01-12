Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 1/10/2026

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Saturday night from the eSports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas as part of the live Collision episode.

These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– Jay Lethal def. Steven Borden.

– The Swirl def. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno).

– Shane Taylor def. Kiran Grey.

– Grizzled Young Veterans def. Spanish Announce Project.

– ROH Women’s World Television Champion Red Velvet def. Robyn Renegade in a ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match.

– Mansoor, Mason Madden and Taya Valkyrie def. Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean and Trish Adora.

– Adam Priest and Tommy Billington def. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese.

– Billie Starkz and Diamante def. Rachael Ellering and An Unnamed Talent.

– CRU def. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver.

– Big Bill and Bryan Keith def. Will Allday and An Unnamed Talent.

– ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty def. Matt Menard in a ROH Pure Championship Proving Ground Match.