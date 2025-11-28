Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic

Last night’s post-AEW Full Gear and Thanksgiving episode of AEW Collision featured two matches from the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

In the first match, The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC achieved a significant victory over JetSpeed’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the Gold League.

The second match saw Don Callis Family’s IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, defeat Paragon’s Roderick Strong in the Blue League, which served as the main event of the show.

Below are the updated standings of the tournament:

Blue League:

1. Jon Moxley (1-0, 3 points)

2. Claudio Castagnoli (1-0, 3 points)

3. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita (1-0, 3 points)

4. Roderick Strong (0-1, 0 points)

5. Máscara Dorada (0-1, 0 points)

6. “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy (0-1, 0 points)

Gold League:

1. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (1-0, 3 points)

2. “The Jet” Kevin Knight (1-0, 3 points)

3. The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC (1-0, 3 points)

4. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (0-1, 0 points)

5. Darby Allin (0-1, 0 points)

6. “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (0-1, 0 points)