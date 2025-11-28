RUSH Pulled From ROH Final Battle Due To Knee Injury

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced on his Twitter (X) account that RUSH, the leader of La Facción Ingobernable and one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, will not be able to challenge Bandido for the ROH World Title at Final Battle due to a knee injury. He is currently not medically cleared to compete.

Khan also stated that RUSH and Sammy Guevara will be unable to defend their Tag Team Titles. Instead, he plans to ask RUSH to take some time off to focus on his recovery.

Khan said, “After some medical exams, RUSH has got a knee injury. RUSH is not going to challenge Bandido for the championship. I am going to instead ask RUSH to take some time to heal up as a result. First of all, RUSH and Sammy Guevara will not be able to defend the Tag Team Championships. So on ROH tomorrow, I will address that. But also, RUSH will not be able to challenge Bandido for the championship at Final Battle as we originally had expected.”

He continued, “So what we’re going to have is one of the most exciting matches in ROH. Survival of the Fittest. I can’t wait for a Survival of the Fittest on ROH next Friday with Bandido defending the ROH World Championship against Komander, Hechicero, two members of LFI both trying to vie for not only to take that spot that RUSH was lined up to take as a challenger for Bandido. But also they’ll be angling to keep the Tag Team Championships in LFI. And that is Sammy Guevara and Beast Mortos… there’s also a man who’s undefeated in singles matches in ROH this year and deserves a championship match on the big stage. And that’s the Vanilla Baby Blake Christian.”

ROH Final Battle will take place on Friday, December 5, as part of GalaxyCon at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. It will air live on HonorClub.