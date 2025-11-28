Seth Rollins Details Heated Confrontation Over His Tesla Cybertruck

Seth Rollins opened up about a recent road-rage incident during his appearance on Bert Kreischer’s Something’s Burning, revealing that he snapped at a stranger who flipped him off simply for driving a Tesla Cybertruck. Rollins explained that owning the vehicle in Los Angeles has made him an unexpected target.

“I almost snapped the other day on a person who flipped me off when I was driving my truck. Not ‘almost.’ I actually did snap,” Rollins said. “I have a Cybertruck. I have a black Cybertruck, and in L.A., that’s like… you’re the enemy. You drive around in the Cybertruck and you’re the enemy. And I bought it like… you know, Elon went absolutely nuts, and I bought it kind of right before that. I just really like electric cars. I like the brand.”

Becky Lynch added context, noting that Rollins originally got the truck from a friend who no longer wanted it. “One of his friends had bought it and put the down payment on it, and then he decided he didn’t want it anymore. We needed a second car, so Colby was like, ‘Well, okay, I’ll get it from you.’ You know what I mean? We needed a second car anyway. We like electric cars. Friends of the environment — not Elon. And so he got the car, I got the car, and everywhere we go we get flipped off. And it’s like, ‘Ah, no, you don’t understand.’”

Rollins then recounted the moment that finally pushed him over the edge. “I was driving my daughter to school. She was in the back seat with Roux. And this little guy was just walking his dog on the side of the road, and we were just driving. I make this turn and, unwarranted, he just goes like this — real tough. You know what I mean? Real tough guy with this little dog.”

He said he initially tried to calm himself, but the anger took over. “She didn’t see it. I’m like, ‘Tell me to just keep driving. Tell me to just keep driving.’ And she was like, ‘Just drive. What happened? What’s going on?’ And we started to turn away. And I was like, ‘No.’ And I hit the brakes and wrapped the back around. I went up and I found this guy, and I parked the car, and I got out, and I just ran up to this guy.”

Rollins confronted the man directly. “I’m like, ‘You don’t know who the fck people are. You don’t know what the fck. You don’t know who you just flipped off, motherfcker. You don’t know what people are going through. I’m just trying to take my goddamn daughter to school. You don’t know sht about people.’ And then I started going in. I’m like, ‘I don’t agree with the politics and this and that—’ And he tried to apologize. But I had lost my mind.”