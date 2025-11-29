WWE Holding Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania Footage Until Her Comeback

Liv Morgan has been sidelined since the June 16th, 2025 edition of WWE RAW, where her match with Kairi Sane was stopped early after she suffered a dislocated shoulder.

The injury required surgery, and early projections suggested she could miss up to six months of in-ring action. Despite her time away, PWInsider.com reports that Liv recently took part in filming promotional material for WrestleMania 42.

While she did not appear in the initial commercials released this week, the outlet was told that Liv will be featured in future advertising once she officially returns to WWE television.

Liv has remained visible during her recovery, appearing at the Stranger Things 5 premiere on November 6th. When asked about her WWE comeback, she kept her response intentionally vague, simply saying, “I think that everyone’s just going to have to watch me.”

Her comments, combined with the WrestleMania promotional filming, have fueled speculation that her return may be approaching sooner than expected.