Backstage News On Planned Finishes For Survivor Series WarGames Matches

Sean Ross Sapp discussed the potential pinfall outcomes in both the Men’s and Women’s WarGames Matches for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series PLE in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

He addressed a fan question and identified Jimmy Uso, Logan Paul, Alexa Bliss, and Kairi Sane as the most likely participants to take pinfall losses.

In the Men’s WarGames match, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Usos will face off against Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Team Vision has the match advantage after McIntyre and Paul defeated The Usos on Monday Night RAW.

Sapp mentioned that while Jimmy Uso is a possible candidate for a pinfall loss, Logan Paul is also included on that list.

The Women’s WarGames Match will feature Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and AJ Lee competing against Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch. Team Lynch will have the advantage in this match.

According to Sapp, Bliss and Sane are the most logical candidates to take pinfall losses.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will take place later tonight, November 29th, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

The event will stream live on ESPN in the United States and on Netflix internationally.