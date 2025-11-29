WWE Reportedly Offers Chris Jericho Retirement Storyline

The future of Chris Jericho continues to be a growing point of discussion within the wrestling world, as new reports indicate that WWE has formally presented him with a retirement storyline should he choose to return. Jericho has been off AEW television since April 2025, marking the longest absence of his AEW tenure, and speculation intensified after a recent photo circulated showing a dramatic physical transformation.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Jericho’s next move remains unconfirmed, but every indication so far leans toward a WWE option. Meltzer reiterated that the decision is entirely Jericho’s, but WWE has already made clear what they want from him creatively, including the offer of a formal retirement arc.

“With Chris Jericho he said that he hoped Jericho would be back but didn’t say it would happen. As noted many times, this one is a Jericho decision and all hints are in the WWE direction. I know that WWE has offered him a retirement storyline and those in WWE have said that’s what they’d be interested in. Others expect him to be there early next year but nothing is confirmed.”

There is also industry belief that, if Jericho returns to WWE, the financial package would be massive. A WWE source previously told Fightful Select that Jericho would “almost certainly get offered ‘several million dollars’ annually” to come back. The source added that AEW could theoretically match such an offer, but that Jericho’s choice will be based on personal priorities at this stage of his career rather than money alone.

The timeline of Jericho’s AEW contract is another factor driving speculation. Fightful Select reported that his AEW deal is set to expire at the end of 2025, barring an extension or a contractual freeze. His extended absence from AEW programming has amplified questions about whether he plans to finish his career outside the company he helped launch.

Tony Khan recently addressed Jericho’s status publicly, praising him and attempting to calm rumors that there may be underlying issues. “I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW, and Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW we’d always want to have here,” Khan said. While Jericho’s creative direction is normally handled directly between himself and Khan, Meltzer noted that Jericho has not been included in recent creative discussions. Even so, the relationship between the two remains described as “still strong.”

Interest in Jericho is widespread. Multiple promotions have reportedly prepared pitches should he enter free agency, and WWE insiders have quietly noted that the overwhelmingly positive fan reaction whenever his name is mentioned on WWE programming is seen as a promising sign regarding his potential return.