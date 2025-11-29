Confirmed For December 10 Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for the December 10th episode of Dynamite, the “Winter Is Coming” special. The event is scheduled to take place at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dynamite will air at its usual start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a highly anticipated match, AEW World Champion and AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW World Title against Eddie Kingston.

This matchup came about after Kingston challenged Joe during this week’s Thanksgiving episode of Collision, which aired on Thursday. The challenge was later made official by AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. This is the first match announced for the Winter Is Coming special.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.