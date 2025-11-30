AEW Full Gear 2025 Ticket Sales Revealed

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view event has sold 10,485 tickets, but it fell short of a sellout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, by several thousand.

In comparison, WrestleTix reported on the day of the event that AEW had sold 10,229 tickets, with 366 tickets still available out of a total capacity of 10,595 seats.

WrestleTix also noted that AEW Full Gear 2024 had sold approximately 10,639 tickets. Earlier projections estimated that the event would sell between 9,000 and 10,000 tickets.

The report also indicated that ticket sales for AEW Full Gear 2025 experienced a significant boost following the go-home edition of Dynamite on the Wednesday prior to the event. AEW promoted during their broadcasts that this marks the fifth consecutive year in which they have sold over 10,000 tickets for Full Gear, beginning with Full Gear 2021.

The inaugural AEW Full Gear took place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, where it sold around 8,200 tickets. The second Full Gear event in 2020 was held at Daily’s Place, with a reduced crowd due to the pandemic.

Additionally, AEW’s final pay-per-view event of the year, Worlds End 2025, scheduled for the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, has already sold 5,246 tickets.

The event will feature the semifinals and finals of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.