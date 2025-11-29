Andrade Fires Back At Dave Meltzer Over AEW Contract Claims

Andrade’s AEW status has become a major point of confusion in recent weeks, following his surprise return during the six-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. Despite re-emerging on the show after his WWE release, Andrade has not appeared on AEW programming since, as reports surfaced that WWE issued a cease and desist to prevent AEW from using him.

Dave Meltzer addressed the situation in a video on Twitter/X, offering his understanding of Andrade’s legal position. Andrade quickly fired back, publicly disputing Meltzer’s claims and insisting that he never actually signed an AEW contract.

Responding directly to Meltzer’s remarks, Andrade wrote:

“@davemeltzerWON I didn’t sign any contract! Sir, you say it with such certainty, that I signed a contract, when that’s just another one of your lies. Do some more research, Sir. I was in negotiations to sign because Mr. Tony Khan and the AEW team were having good discussions, and we came to an excellent agreement.

I’m especially grateful to TK and AEW in general. Then, I received a non-compete clause after my AEW debut and my first match in Tijuana (The Crash), but I want to clarify that I didn’t know if that was the issue with WWE (honestly, I don’t know the answer to that). Lo mejor para usted!!! 👍🏼”

Andrade’s statement indicates that despite positive talks with AEW management, no formal contract was finalized before WWE intervened with a non-compete order after his independent appearance in Tijuana. As of now, Andrade’s status remains in limbo while fans wait to see when—or if—he will be cleared to return to AEW television.