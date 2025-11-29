Report: Kenny Omega’s Health Issues Forcing AEW To Limit Singles Matches

Kenny Omega continues to shed light on the physical toll diverticulitis has taken on his career, acknowledging that the aftereffects still impact him every single day. Those lingering health issues are now playing a role in how AEW is using him on television, with the promotion reportedly adjusting his workload to avoid long, taxing singles matches. That strategy may have contributed to his recent on-screen reunion with The Young Bucks.

Omega was forced onto the sidelines in December 2023 after a dangerous, life-threatening diverticulitis attack left him hospitalized. The condition—a severe colon infection—eventually required major surgery in May 2024, during which doctors removed 25 centimeters of his colon. Even after returning to action, Omega has admitted that he’s still learning how to adapt to the unpredictable way his body responds from day to day, often making adjustments to keep up with the demanding style he is known for.

His emotional reunion with The Young Bucks took place at Full Gear on November 22, 2025, when the trio embraced following their win over Jurassic Express.

According to Dave Meltzer, Omega’s daily health management is directly influencing AEW’s creative decisions. The company is strategically keeping him out of lengthy one-on-one matches for the time being, favoring situations that place less strain on him physically. As Meltzer noted: “They are trying to avoid putting him in a long singles match and that may be part of the reason they put him back with the Young Bucks.”

AEW appears to be building around Omega in a way that protects his long-term health, while still allowing one of its top stars to remain a major part of its storytelling.