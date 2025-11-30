Potential Spoiler On Masked Man In Survivor Series WarGames Match

Last night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event was headlined by the Men’s WarGames Match, featuring Bron Breakker, Brock Lesnar, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre against CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and Roman Reigns.

Team Vision emerged victorious, aided by a hooded man who entered the ring through the cage in the final moments. He took out Punk with a Superkick followed by a Stomp.

According to Fightful Select, while the identity of the masked man has not yet been officially revealed, sources within WWE suggest that he is Austin Theory.

The report also noted that Theory has been absent from WWE television for several months due to an undisclosed injury and has long been rumored to join The Vision.

Breakker appeared as surprised as Punk upon seeing the mysterious figure, who did not target Breakker and quickly exited the cage after attacking Punk. If the masked man is indeed Theory, he may have just secured his place in The Vision by assisting Breakker and his team at Survivor Series: WarGames.

It will be interesting to see whether this person’s identity is confirmed as Theory during this Monday’s WWE RAW.