Stephanie McMahon To Co-Host John Cena’s Final Match

Before last night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Stephanie McMahon spoke with Megan Morant and announced that she will co-host John Cena’s final match, alongside Joe Tessitore.

McMahon mentioned that she anticipates the match will be an emotional experience for her.

McMahon said, “I’m actually co-hosting with Joe Tessitore. I’m going to have to reign those emotions in a little bit.”

Cena’s final match is scheduled for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It is still unknown who Cena’s last opponent will be. However, the semifinals of the “Last Time is Now” Tournament are set to take place this Monday on RAW, featuring Solo Sikoa against GUNTHER and Jey Uso facing LA Knight.

The finals of the tournament will follow on Friday’s SmackDown.

You can check out McMahon’s comments in the video below.

