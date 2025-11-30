Top 3 Moments Of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025

On Saturday, November 29th, WWE returned to San Diego, CA, for its big event, “Survivor Series: WarGames.” The event took place at the home of the San Diego Padres, Petco Park. The main event saw Brock Lesnar team up with The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre to face off with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jimmy Uso, & Jey Uso in the annual men’s WarGames match.

We also saw AJ Lee team up with Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky to face off with Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in the women’s WarGames match. Also, John Cena put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against the former champion, Dominik Mysterio, and Stephanie Vaquer defended her Women’s World Championship against Nikki Bella. So, what were the top three moments of the night?

3. AJ Lee makes Becky Lynch Tap Out…Again

The opening match of the show saw AJ Lee team up with Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky face off with Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in the women’s WarGames match. This match was the surefire match to open the show, but was also the correct choice as all ten women left it all out in the ring and set the tone for a fun show.

With no shark cages used this year, each wrestler made their entrance in different intervals. When Kairi Sane entered the match, she briefly took control, giving the heels the advantage. However, when it was AJ Lee’s turn to come in, she was forced to scale the cage after Lynch tried to keep her from entering. This led to Lee going airborne and taking out her opponents with a crossbody.

This match was chaotic, in the best way possible. We saw Asuka accidentally mist Legend, Ripley, and Flair deliver a double suplex to Jax, which led to Bliss hitting a Twisted Bliss, and the finish, which saw Lee once again tap out to Lee’s Black Widow. It seems like the Lynch and Lee rivalry is far from over. It has been very fun to see Lee back inside a WWE ring, and these are moments we really must cherish.

2. Liv Morgan Returns To Help Dominik Mysterio

In arguably the biggest match of the night, we saw John Cena put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against the former champion, Dominik Mysterio. While the outcome didn’t surprise many people, this was a very special night. It marked Cena’s final ever PLE event, with his final match now less than two weeks away. We are getting very close to the end of one of the biggest eras that WWE has ever seen.

Cena and Mysterio had a fantastic match. While the jury remains out on whether Mysterio should have been given a rematch over some other names who haven’t worked with Cena, this match was far from a disappointment. The biggest moment of the night happened in this match, and it was a return that not many people saw coming.

Liv Morgan, who has been sidelined with an injury, made her return. She came out and walloped Mysterio with a big punch, appearing to be at odds with her former lover. However, Morgan double-crossed everyone, knocking Cena out with a low-blow, setting him up for a Mysterio 619, and using the Intercontinental Championship off the head of Cena. This led to Mysterio hitting a frogsplash for the three-count. While more questions remain than answers, one thing we know for sure is that Mysterio is once again Intercontinental Champion and, more importantly, Morgan is officially back.

1. Mystery Man Costs CM Punk

The main event of the show saw The Vision’s Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed team up with Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar to face off with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. This marked the annual men’s WarGames match. This WarGames match didn’t come as a surprise, as these were most of the rivalries of 2025, with the addition of Lesnar. It was still a very fun match.

This was one of the most star-studded men’s WarGames matches in history. The names in this match were indeed a who’s who in the world of professional wrestling. It was a sight to see Lesnar take part in this match type. Lesnar F-5’d Reigns through a table, Rhodes and Paul brawled on top of the cage, and so much more. This match was carnage incarnate.

The end of the match saw a mystery man scale the cage and hit a Seth Rollins-like kick on Punk, and follow that up with a stomp. This ultimately cost the babyface team the match. So, who was the man under the mask? The common thought behind everyone is Austin Theory, which I would be down for. A monster push for Theory could be just what the doctor ordered to get him back on track. The only thing we know for sure is on Saturday, The Vision stood tall.