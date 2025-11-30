Triple H Says Roman Reigns Is Now Bigger Than The World Title

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in the post-show for Survivor Series: WarGames, where he discussed several topics.

He expressed his belief that Roman Reigns, referred to as “The OTC,” has reached a level of popularity where he is now bigger than any world title.

Triple H said, “He’s almost transcended to a point in the business where he’s bigger than the championship. He’s bigger than being a world champion. He is just a legend unto himself. I used to think that about Taker all the time. He just transcended the business in a way that you didn’t even need to talk about him in the title picture because he was epically in that circle. That is where Roman Reigns is right now. There is an aura about him and just something different.”

On who Reigns will challenge between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes:

“When you have a star the size of Roman Reigns, he transcends the world title, he transcends the Royal Rumble, and he transcends the Elimination Chamber. Does he really need to qualify, or does he just call his shot? That’s a decision that we here in the WWE need to make very shortly. I have a feeling that one of those two guys, CM Punk or Cody Rhodes, is on a collision course with Roman Reigns. It’s going to be interesting to see where that goes.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

